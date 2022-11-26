Government school children steal the show at cultural competition

November 26, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - DINDIGUL

As many as 250 children participated in district-level cultural competition organised by the Department of Arts and Culture in Dindigul on Saturday.

Participants between the age of 5 and 16 competed in various competitions including music, Bharatanatyam, folk dances and drawing.

“Students from Vedasandur, Palani, even Kodaikanal among others participated in great enthusiasm. The highlight of the competition was that more than 60% of the participants were from government and government-aided schools who represented the most in folk and drawing contests,” said T. Senthilkumar, Assistant Director of the Department of Arts and Culture.

Students showcased their talents by putting up impressive performances in Thappattam, Karakattam, Kavadiyattam, Poikalkudirai and Mayilattam.

He added that parents who accompanied their wards were supportive of such initiatives and appealed to the authorities to conduct more of these since it encourages students.

The first-prize winners at two age categories (9 to 12 and 13 to 16) have qualified to compete at the State-level competition.