Government school children showcase their talents at district-level cultural competition

December 07, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - MADURAI

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin gives great importance to the future of our society – children, by consistently strengthening the School Education Department, said Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day district-level ‘Kalai Thiruvizha’ a cultural festival organised by the School Education Department for the first time at Government Higher Secondary School in Melur.

“School education holds an informidable place in one’s formative years. The initiative by the School Education Department is aimed at protecting and conserving our rich culture and tradition, which is the need of the hour,” said the Minister.

“We are in a situation where, in order to protect one of Tamil Nadu’s ancient games – Jallikattu – we have moved the Supreme court. Through such initiatives we help children understand the importance of our culture and the need to stand by it right from schools,” said Mr. Moorthy, adding that Madurai was the right place to spread the traditions of Tamil culture to the entire nation.

He also noted that admissions in government schools have significantly risen. “In such a milieu, various measures are being taken to equip government schools with adequate facilities. Mr Stalin has allocated funds more than ₹100 crore to build additional classrooms across the State, including ₹25 crore to construct 125 classrooms,” said Mr Moorthy.

Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Chief Education Officer K. Karthika and others were present.

Over 8,000 government school students of Classes VI to XII, who won at the block-level competitions were competing at the district-level. The first prize winners here would qualify to compete at the state-level competition.

Children exhibited their talents in classical and folk singing, folk dances including bommalattam and kolatam, drama, playing instruments such as parai, veena and flute among others.

Children also displayed their skills in elocution, poetry recital, poetry and essay writing, mimicry, drawing, clay-modelling and photography, among the 204 categories of competitions held.

In one of the venues, students put up an impressive performance of ‘Karuppasamy Aattam’ and it received thunderous applause accompanied by standing ovation from the spectators.

“The children diligently learnt the dance that is usually performed during temple festivals in villages for the village deity, just for the competition and as teachers we motivated them,” said M. Selva Sabina Santhi, a science teacher at Government Kallar Higher Secondary School in A. Poochipatti, Usilampatti taluk. The performers also gained a few fans at the venue who wanted to click ‘selfies’ with them for their brilliant performance.