Government school building in Kariapatti in a bad shape

October 03, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

The building of the Government Higher Secondary School in Kariapatti, which was constructed in 2011, is in a bad shape posing threat to the life and limbs of the students and teachers.

Though constructed only a decade back, the plastering of the ceiling of the classrooms and the verandah are peeling off and the concrete parts, big and small, are falling down.

The school was constructed in 2011 to decongest the strength of the students in the higher secondary school. The students then were made to sit under the trees to conduct the classes due to lack of adequate number of classrooms.

The strength of the old school was bifurcated after much persuasion from the students, parents and teachers in the past.

However, the 20-odd teachers and around 350 students now fear for their safety at the two-storey building which is accommodating 10 classrooms. Two of the classrooms have been converted into storeroom two years back after the plaster from the ceiling started to fall down.

Worst is the condition of the verandah on the ground floor as well as the two upper floors. The arches constructed between two pillars are in a dilapidated condition after the plastering peeled off. The iron rods are now visible. Even the pillars are not in good shape.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan visited the school two months back and promised to renovate it.

On Tuesday, revenue officials, including Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer, and Tahsildar inspected the school.

A school source complained that the strength of the school which was 1,900 in 2011 has now dwindled to mere 350 only because of the bad condition of the school building. “During admissions, parents express their concern over the safety of their wards and refuse to admit them in this school,” he added.

The school being one of the centres for conducting 10th, 11th and 12th public examinations and around 400 students from different school in and around Kariapatti take up their examination sitting in these classrooms.

An official said that a proposal to construct additional classrooms has been cleared for this school.

