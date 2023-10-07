Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai also delivers soup for the soul

October 07, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

Just like music therapy has numerous benefits for patients, immersing oneself in the world of books also lowers stress levels of patients, carers and the medical fraternity.

Bearing this in mind, authorities at Government Rajaji Hospital started a mobile library in 1963. Books and periodicals were stacked on a medical trolley and taken from one ward to another. For many, these books were the best company during the long hours spent in the confines of the hospital. Though it was well received, the administration had to contend with numerous loss of books. To overcome this, it was decided to transform a room into a library, which is now located next to ward no 221.

As many as 46,296 books and periodicals are arranged in rows on shelves, some stacked up and some still in cartons and sacks waiting to be displayed.

It is in this little island of calm, that minds fatigued by pain and sickness find solace between the written words. As of now there are 1,995 members and the membership with lending facilities is open only for GRH staff.

It is also accessible for patients who are not affected by infectious diseases. There is a modest seating arrangement in the room, where they can sit and read.

Librarian G. Rajammal says that in the morning when the doctors are on their rounds, a large number of attenders come to the library to read newspapers or periodicals. In the afternoon, some patients also make their way to the facility. But she adds that many medicos and postgraduate students make use of the facility.

Dr. Jemin Bharat, who has been urging his postgraduate students to expand their reading horizons, says it is important to read books on various subjects. “If we gain knowledge from various sources then we can handle any emergency,” he adds.

Madhesh Kumar, a final year MBBS student, says that though finishing his course material takes a lot of time, during the small break he gets he browses the periodicals in the library to update his general knowledge.

For a senior nurse from the cardiac department, the novels that she sources from here helps her relax when she goes home. “Due to the taxing shift schedule, I am unable to buy books. Hence, I can get what I want and I can read at my leisure”.

Ms Rajammal does her best to cater to the needs of the various staff. When she finds that a staff buys periodicals or books on a regular basis, she encourages them to give it to the library after they finish reading. “Novels by writers like Ramanichandran are a big hit among caregivers,” she adds.

Expansion is on the cards and the Dean has given an adjacent room that was being used by the staff nurse for expanding the library. Ms. Rajammal hopes to utilise the space not just for display of books but also for increasing the seating capacity for readers.

District Library Officer Bala Saraswathi says, “very soon we will be taking up renovation work by weeding out old books and bringing the new editions on the rack”.

But awareness of a library functioning within the GRH campus is very limited. Mr. Madhesh said that he actually stumbled upon the library a few months back as he was on his way to a ward.

Signage to tell especially carers that there is a library that can help ease their anxiety is lacking. Ms Saraswathi adds that steps will be taken soon in this regard too.

“If they provide a spacious room in the newly built wing, then the library will be a perfect place for patients and for people like us to forget for a little while the affliction we undergo,” said a caregiver.