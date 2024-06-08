Government Primary Health Centre in Thoothukudi district performs nearly 50 deliveries in five months

The Government Primary Health Centre in Pudukottai, in Thoothukudi district has performed a record number of deliveries between January and May this year, providing quality health care to villagers.

According to Block Medical Officer M Hemalatha, the Centre has done 48 deliveries and 55 family planning surgeries to patients in the last five months. Also, the PHC has conducted screening test - blood and scan - for pregnant mothers in its jurisdiction.

A total of 396 pregnant mothers have benefited through free screening initiative. The doctors also encouraged the pregnant mothers to do simple yoga and breathing exercises. The PHC screened 6,000 OPs every month, and so far, it has covered 31,074 patients. The PHC has also performed caesarean deliveries and is well-equipped, she said in a press release on Saturday..

Critically ill patients were referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Thoothukudi. Recently, the PHC launched Siddha and dental clinics. Under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam programme, kits were delivered to 3,000 beneficiaries.

