Government officials walk the extra mile to get subsidised loans released in MSME sector

February 18, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A total of ₹21.15 crore subsidised loans were given to 598 beneficiaries here on Saturday to start their micro, small and medium business ventures.

About 80% of the 598 beneficiaries were women, who are widows, differently-abled etc. at the ‘loan mela’ who enter the MSME sector.

Of the beneficiaries, 101 persons received ₹5.84 crore loan through District Industries Centre (DIC), two received ₹1.54 crore through Agriculture Marketing and Agro Business, and 49 others got ₹1.36 crore through TAHDCO.

Apart from this, 17 people who had applied for loans for establishing their firms also received loans. While Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) gave ₹2.14 crore to three persons, Canara Bank released loans worth ₹4.10 crore to three persons. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank granted loans to 11 persons to the tune of ₹1.10 crore.

In the presence of Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, Industries Commisisoner and Monitoring Officer for Thoothukudi district, MP Kanimozhi handed over the orders for releasing the subsidised loans on Saturday.

“As a good number of loan applications were either pending or rejected by the bankers, arrangements were made for the less fortunate applicants to meet the managers of the banks, who explained to them about the reason behind rejecting or keeping their loan applications pending. Since the applicants have now understood the exact reason for not getting the loans, they will now rectify these problems to get the loans released early,” said Collector K. Senthil Raj.

He had tasked the officials of various government departments to visit all the branches of banks to speak with the managers, made branch managers to visit the field of the applicants, sort out collateral/ CIBIL score/ security issues.

“This exercise of government officials in bridging the gap between the bankers and the loan applicants through personal visits is something unique and first such attempt made in the entire State with the support of Industries Commissioner, who is also incidentally our district monitoring officer,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

This system of government officials walking the extra mile to get the loan released achieves two aspects — one to meet out the target set by each government departments and second to meet out the annual target of the banker as March financial year end is nearing. “Ultimately the greatest beneficiary is the public who had applied for these subsidised loans,” said Dr. Senthil Raj.