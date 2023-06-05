‘Government must establish more dental colleges in the State to serve the needy’

June 05, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MADURAI

In the past two decades, only two government-run dental colleges were started in the State while 20 private institutions were established in various districts in the same period. Only if the government established more dental colleges would the poor and needy people derive benefits, said RTI activist C. Anand Raj.

Speaking to The Hindu here on Monday, he said that 12,859 students had passed out of private dental colleges with a BDS degree from 2001-21, while 896 students took the degree from government colleges. A total of 726 students had obtained MDS from government colleges, while 2,283 students got the Masters from private colleges, according to information provided by Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University under Right to Information Act.

Though the government made an announcement two years back that the third dental college of the State would be established in Pudukottai, the plan had not materialised.

At a time when there were 38 government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, there should have been at least five to seven dental colleges in major cities such as Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchi by this time. Because, next to Chennai, these were the cities where a large number of people visited government hospitals. For dental-related ailments, the facilities in GHs were meagre.

The first dental college in Tamil Nadu was started in 1988 and after 33 years the second college was established in Cuddalore district. However, in the case of private sector, in the last two decades, 20 institutions were opened in Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Erode, Namakkal, Perambalur, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and other districts.

About 90% of the dental graduates obtained degrees from private institutions, Mr Anand Raj said and added that only when the government opened more dental colleges would the benefits reach more people.

The activist, who moved the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai in 2017, got a series of directions to the Tamil Nadu government.

He hoped the DMK government would take swift action by opening at least two dental colleges in the ensuing academic year and also upgrade the infrastructure such as modernising the ceramic labs in the existing hospitals.