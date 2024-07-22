Government mulls over removing wild boar from protected species list, says Minister

As the wild boars invading into the ranches to cause extensive damage to the standing crops, the Tamil Nadu Government is mulling over removing the Schedule II animal of Wildlife Protection Act 1972 after getting due permission from the Union Government, Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan has said.

During an informal chat with reporters here on Monday, Mr. Mathiventhan, after chairing a review meeting here, told reporters that the government was getting representations from the farmers seeking the removal of wild boars from the scheduled list of Wildlife Protection Act as the crop-raiding animals were causing huge loss to the agriculturists.

Hence, the Tamil Nadu Government was working on this long-pending demand to remove the animal from the list of protected species, Mr. Mathiventhan said.

He said discussions were going on to continue eco tourism in controlled manner in the Manjolai tea estate areas by the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve as the tea garden was situated inside the reserve forest and importantly, the core area of the tiger sanctuary. Even though eco tourism was continued, wildlife and forest conservation would be the prime agenda, he said.

Stating that Tenkasi district would soon get its District Forest Officer, the Minister said the vacancies in his department were being filled up through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

