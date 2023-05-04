Government Model School comes to Thoothukudi

May 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI:

The Government Model School for the district has been started on the premises of Infant Jesus Engineering College at East Vallanaadu on Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi National Highway.

After inspecting the building where the model school is to be started from this academic year starting in June, and the hostels on Thursday, District Collector K. Senthil Raj said the model school, which would be functioning temporarily from the premises of Infant Jesus Engineering College, would have all facilities required for a ‘model school’. A total of 800 students – 400 boys and 400 girls - from Class 9 to 12 would be admitted in this residential school.

While 160 students each will be admitted in Class 9 and 10, Plus One and Plus Two classes will have 240 students each. Well equipped hostels on this premise for accommodating the boys and the girls were ready.

“The model school will ensure curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular excellence so that the students can get admissions in leading professional colleges across the country. The students’ special skills will be honed to develop their personality as it is very much essential for cracking tough competitive exams,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Chief Educational Officer Regini and Regional Coordinator, Government Model Schools Jayashree were present.