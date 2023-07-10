ADVERTISEMENT

Government middle school gets new building, infrastructure

July 10, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

The new facilities at the government school includes, a library with books worth ₹1.2 lakh, smart classrooms, computer labs, drinking water facilities and toilets facilities.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Cooperation K.R. Periyakaruppan on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed building of a government middle school in Varappur, Sivaganga district. The infrastructure funded by Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, Madurai (MMHRC)

Collector Asha Ajith inaugurated the school library. The founder of Meenakshi Mission Hospital Dr. N. Sethuraman and Chairman Dr. S Gurushankar were present.

According to a press release, the government middle school was serving the students of Varappur and nearby villages. Since the school building was old and lacked proper maintenance, teachers had to conduct the classes under trees and nearby community halls in recent years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When the plight of the students was brought to the attention of the MMHRC management, it was decided to renovate the existing school building and construct a new one for the school in Varappur. The village is the birthplace of Dr. Sethuraman.

The new facilities at the government school includes, a library with books worth ₹1.2 lakh, smart classrooms, computer labs, drinking water facilities and toilets facilities. The school building has safety features such as closed-circuit television cameras, lamp posts and a compound wall. Solar panels have been installed to provide uninterrupted power supply, according to the press statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US