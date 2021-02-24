Government medical college hospital gets ultra-modern facility to treat renal stones

NAGERCOIL

The Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam here has added one more feather to its cap – Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) – to treat the patients suffering from renal stones without pain and blood loss.

Since the Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital is receiving significant number of patients suffering from renal stones every month, the most advanced electromagnetic type ESWL machine, costing about ₹ 3.75 crore, has been supplied under the Japanese grant. The ESWL is used in the cases with kidney / upper ureteric stones with the size less than 15 mm and less than 1,000 CT attenuation value.

“Since our district has high incidence of renal stone cases, the ESWL will certainly provide them the much-needed relief without any pain,” says Dr. Suganthi Rajakumari, Dean, Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital.

Whenever, the medical college hospital received the patients suffering from renal stones, they were referred to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for the treatment. “The new non-surgical modality for renal stone treatment based on shock waves therapy will be a boon to the patients,” Dr. Suganthi said.

Under this procedure, pressure waves that are generated outside the body are passed into the body to break the stones into small fragments like grains of sand. It is less traumatic, virtually painless and almost bloodless treatment modality.

“The machine we’ve received is the most-advanced electromagnetic type generator with both ‘C arm’ and ultrasound integrated,” Dr. Suganthi said.