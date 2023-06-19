ADVERTISEMENT

Government Law College in Ramanathapuram will start functioning from new building from August

June 19, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The petitioner had said that the Ramanathapuram Government Law College, which was established in 2017 had been functioning from a government high school campus in Perungulam for the past six years | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The State government on Monday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the Government Law College in Ramanathapuram district would start functioning from the newly constructed building from August.

The State informed the Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri of the same during the hearing on a public interest litigation petition that had sought a direction to the State to expedite the inauguration of Ramanathapuram Government Law College building and ensure drinking water facility on the campus.

The petitioner K. Pushpavanam of Madurai said that the Ramanathapuram Government Law College was established in 2017 and it had been functioning from a government high school campus in Perungulam for the past six years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the site for the main building of the college was finalised at Kuthakottai, but the construction of the building had started only in 2020. Even though the construction of the building was completed, it was yet to be inaugurated, he complained.

The petitioner said when he had made an inquiry in this regard, he was told that due to unavailability of drinking water facility on the campus it was not inaugurated. The college was still functioning on a temporary campus, he said.

Taking into account the submission made by the State that the law college would start functioning from the new building, the court closed the PIL petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US