Government Law College in Ramanathapuram will start functioning from new building from August

June 19, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The petitioner had said that the Ramanathapuram Government Law College, which was established in 2017 had been functioning from a government high school campus in Perungulam for the past six years

The petitioner had said that the Ramanathapuram Government Law College, which was established in 2017 had been functioning from a government high school campus in Perungulam for the past six years | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The State government on Monday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the Government Law College in Ramanathapuram district would start functioning from the newly constructed building from August.

The State informed the Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri of the same during the hearing on a public interest litigation petition that had sought a direction to the State to expedite the inauguration of Ramanathapuram Government Law College building and ensure drinking water facility on the campus.

The petitioner K. Pushpavanam of Madurai said that the Ramanathapuram Government Law College was established in 2017 and it had been functioning from a government high school campus in Perungulam for the past six years.

He said that the site for the main building of the college was finalised at Kuthakottai, but the construction of the building had started only in 2020. Even though the construction of the building was completed, it was yet to be inaugurated, he complained.

The petitioner said when he had made an inquiry in this regard, he was told that due to unavailability of drinking water facility on the campus it was not inaugurated. The college was still functioning on a temporary campus, he said.

Taking into account the submission made by the State that the law college would start functioning from the new building, the court closed the PIL petition.

