Government Law College in Ramanathapuram will start functioning from academic year 2024-25: State tells HC

March 08, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The State told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the Government Law College in Ramanathapuram will be inaugurated and would start functioning from the newly constructed building from 2024-25.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed in 2018 by G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram district. The petitioner had sought basic infrastructure facilities at the Government Law College.

The State told a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice P. Dhanabal that construction of the building was complete and the furniture has been installed. It would be inaugurated soon and would start functioning from the start of the academic year 2024-2025, the State said. Recording the submission made, the petition was disposed of.

