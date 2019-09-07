‘Government keen on development of minorities’

A meeting was organised on behalf of the Tamil Nadu State Minorities Welfare Commission here on Friday in which members of minority communities took part and aired their views. Chairman of the commission D. John Mahendran, secretary M. Vallalar and Collector M. Vijayalakshmi chaired the meeting and explained the various beneficial schemes by the State government.

“The State has been taking lot of steps for the upliftment and welfare of minorities and people should be aware of them so that they can avail the benefits. The government has been giving subsidies and loans for destitute women from minority communities so that they can start a small business of their own. Skill development programmes are also being offered to develop their entrepreneurial skills. Likewise, the government has been giving an assistance of ₹20,000 per person for 500 Christians every year wanting to undertake a holy pilgrimage to Jerusalem,” said John Mahendran.

“Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, Jain and Sikh youth may also avail assistances up to ₹50,000 if they pass group one examination in either Central or State service commissions. The government has also announced financial help for reconstruction, repair and upkeep of churches and mosques,” he added.

Revenue Divisional Officer P. Balu, Minorities Welfare Association members, officials and the general public took part in the meeting.