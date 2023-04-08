ADVERTISEMENT

Government is losing revenue due to ’end-to-end’ buses running without conductors, charge transport union workers in Tirunelveli

April 08, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Due to the ‘end-to-end’ buses being operated between Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi the government is actually losing revenue, said Transport Union representatives here on Saturday.

By operating such buses without conductors, the government lost revenue as those commuters wanting to board the bus in between the two cities could not do so. They have to get on the bus only in the terminus. Thus, private buses, which come behind these buses were benefitting.

Trade union secretary R. Muthukrishnan claimed that buses with conductors earned around ₹30,000 daily and after the introduction of “conductor less” buses, the earnings had dipped to ₹21,000 daily. The transport corporation lost ₹9,000, he charged.

Also, he said that as per the advise of some superior officers, the conductors have been asked to board the bus at the bus stand (Vaeinthankulam) and after issuing tickets, they should alight at Kattabomman Nagar bus stop. Carrying the cash and the tickets, the conductor has to cross the road and board a bus back to the bus stand. The risk involved in carrying money and tickets were high, he pointed out.

As per the Labour Laws in the MV Act, the employee (conductor) shall not alight from the vehicle at unauthorised place while on duty and shall travel with the bus till the designated destination, Mr Muthukrishnan said and added that the government should drop the idea of ‘end-to-end’ buses concept and instead operate buses with conductors as it beneficial to the commuters and the corporation in a big way.

However, a senior official said that the ‘end-to-end’ buses without conductors were operated in meagre numbers as it helped the commuters reach their destination quickly.

