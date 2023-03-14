Government hostel warden arrested for cheating job-seekers

March 14, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

District Crime Branch police have arrested the warden of a government Adi Dravida students’ hostel who had allegedly cheated 20 job seekers to the tune of over ₹1.26 crore.

Police said P. Alexander, 37, of Chinna Vagaikulam in Tenkasi district, who is the warden of Government Adi Dravida Students’ Hostel in Vilaathikulam, reportedly took ₹11.28 lakh from V. Anbu, 31, and his friend Vinodh in the guise of getting them government jobs. When Alexander failed to keep his promise, Anbu and Vinodh submitted complaints to Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan.

The District Crime Branch police registered a case and Alexander was arrested on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody.

During investigation, the police found that Alexander had collected over ₹1.26 crore from 20 persons from Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Chennai districts with the promise of getting them government jobs.