Government hostel cook, relative killed in road accident in Dindigul district

April 27, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Two persons including a cook at the government boys hostel in Dindigul district, were killed in a road accident, when they were hit by a car on Batlagundu-Dindigul Road on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Police said that Ramakrishnan (47) of Bodikamanvadi village near Sempatti was riding a two-wheeler with his relative Subramani (47) riding pillion. As they were returning towards their village from Batlagundu, a speeding car with a Karnataka license plate proceeding from Dindigul to Batlagundu hit them.

In the collision, the two on the bike were thrown off, and another car proceeding from Batlagundu to Dindigul hit them. The two suffered severe bleeding injuries and died.

The Sempatti police sent the bodies to the government hospital.

Further investigations are on.