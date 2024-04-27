GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Government hostel cook, relative killed in road accident in Dindigul district

Police said the two men were on a bike on Batlagundu-Dindigul Road, when they were hit by a speeding car and thrown off their vehicle

April 27, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons including a cook at the government boys hostel in Dindigul district, were killed in a road accident, when they were hit by a car on Batlagundu-Dindigul Road on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Police said that Ramakrishnan (47) of Bodikamanvadi village near Sempatti was riding a two-wheeler with his relative Subramani (47) riding pillion. As they were returning towards their village from Batlagundu, a speeding car with a Karnataka license plate proceeding from Dindigul to Batlagundu hit them.

In the collision, the two on the bike were thrown off, and another car proceeding from Batlagundu to Dindigul hit them. The two suffered severe bleeding injuries and died.

The Sempatti police sent the bodies to the government hospital.

Further investigations are on.

Related Topics

Dindigul / road accident / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.