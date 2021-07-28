Government Hospitals to get oxygen generators shortly

THOOTHUKUDI

Collector K. Senthil Raj has said that Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and Kovilpatti Government Hospital would soon get oxygen generators, each at the cost of Rs. 1 crore, to supply the life-saving gas to 200 beds.

While the work would be completed in GTMCH within three weeks, the Government Hospital at Kovilpatti would get the facility within a week as the district administration is working on creating medical facilities to face the speculated third wave of COVID-19.

“In GTMCH, the oxygen-supported beds will be created in the paediatric ward as it is being predicted that the third wave of COVID-19 would badly hit the children who are yet to be vaccinated,” Dr. Senthil Raj said after inaugurating the testing of pregnant women for Hepatitis B or C at Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday in the wake of ‘World Liver Cirrhosis Awareness Day’.

Inaugurating the event, Dr. Senthil Raj said the district administration had roped in private firms to sponsor power generators to GTMCH and the Kovilpatti Government Hospital under their Corporate Social Responsibility Fund so that uninterrupted oxygen supply could be ensured to the patients even during unexpected and scheduled power shutdowns.

“We are keen on neutralizing the speculated third wave of COVID-19 and hence creating the medical infrastructure required,” said Dr. Senthil Raj, who also inspected the spot where the oxygen generator is to be installed.

The Collector said testing of pregnant women for liver cirrhosis and creating awareness among the women of the disease caused by Hepatitis B / C virus were being conducted in connection with World Liver Cirrhosis Awareness Day. Moreover, they were being vaccinated against these dreaded viral infections.

The viral infection that could spread through unhygienic food, contaminated water, using syringes for multiple times, transfusion of infected blood etc. would cause serious ailments. Hence, the blood banks used to test the bloods for 5 viruses whenever it was collected from the donors, said the Collector.

Dean, Nehru, Vice-Principal Kalaivani, Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani and others were present.