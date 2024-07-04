Government hospital performs critical surgery on a man to plug skull-base defect

Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital has performed a critical surgery to plug a skull-base defect and saved the life of a patient.

In a statement, DeanSeethalakshmi said that the patient, Ramasamy, 66, of Kalligudi had severe headache and running nose for the last two months.

When doctors in the ENT Department examined him, they found that he had CSF Rhinorrhea, a condition in which the fluid around the brain was leaking through a hole in the skull base.

Besides causing severe inconvenience to the patient, the condition was life threatening as it could infect the brain leading to brain fever.

After an urgent evaluation of the patient’s condition, the Dean instructed the medical officers to perform a surgery immediately. A team of doctors, led by Head of the ENT Department, C. Karuppasamy, I. Mathew Jackson, G. Sahana and C. Priyanka, performed the surgery on July 1.

Fascia and fat from the patient’s thigh and cartilage from nose were used to plug the hole.

The patient has fully recovered. The surgery, which would cost upto ₹2 lakh, was done under Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme.

