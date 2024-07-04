ADVERTISEMENT

Government hospital performs critical surgery on a man to plug skull-base defect

Published - July 04, 2024 08:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital has performed a critical surgery to plug a skull-base defect and saved the life of a patient.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, DeanSeethalakshmi said that the patient, Ramasamy, 66, of Kalligudi had severe headache and running nose for the last two months.

When doctors in the ENT Department examined him, they found that he had CSF Rhinorrhea, a condition in which the fluid around the brain was leaking through a hole in the skull base.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides causing severe inconvenience to the patient, the condition was life threatening as it could infect the brain leading to brain fever.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After an urgent evaluation of the patient’s condition, the Dean instructed the medical officers to perform a surgery immediately. A team of doctors, led by Head of the ENT Department, C. Karuppasamy, I. Mathew Jackson, G. Sahana and C. Priyanka, performed the surgery on July 1.

Fascia and fat from the patient’s thigh and cartilage from nose were used to plug the hole.

The patient has fully recovered. The surgery, which would cost upto ₹2 lakh, was done under Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US