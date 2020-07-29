Government failed in managing the pandemic: MLA

The State government had utterly failed in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, said DMK MLA P. Saravanan here on Tuesday.

He said the government was trying to suppress the actual number of COVID-19 deaths. All along the Health Minister had been claiming that the State had a lowest death rate even after DMK president M.K. Stalin pointed out “fudged” data on deaths. Now, the government had come up with 444 additional deaths, he said.

The government was trying to hide itself behind the guidelines of Indian Council of Medical Research. The death of any patient, irrespective of the cause, should be recorded as COVID-19 death if the patient had contracted COVID-19 is an old guideline. “Even if only 20 persons had taken part in each funeral of these newly added 444 deaths, at least 8,000 people could have been exposed to the infection as these deaths were not declared as COVID-19 deaths then,” he said.

Going by the number of bodies cremated and buried in Madurai district, the actual number of COVID-19 deaths could be at least three times the number of declared deaths, he said.

Advocating for mass testing at the earliest to check infection and contact tracing and providing early treatment to avoid deaths, he wondered why 168 testing centres had been approved till date, while the State had a total of 362 testing facilities. “Now, it takes at least five days for the results to come and till then an infected person moves around freely and infect as many people as possible,” he said.

Stating that RT-PCR equipment was a time consuming one and its kits were very costly, he said the alternative would be to introduce Rapid Antigen/Antibody Testing facilities. “Its kits are cheaper and test results would be out within 15 minutes and treatment could be started immediately,” he said.

He said private hospitals were finding it difficult to get life-saving COVID-19 drugs.