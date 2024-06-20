ADVERTISEMENT

Government exhibition registers footfall of 70,000 visitors so far

Published - June 20, 2024 10:40 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic rules being explained to visitors at a stall put by the Madurai City Police at the government exhibition at Tamukkam grounds. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The government exhibition at Tamukkam grounds in Madurai has witnessed a footfall of about 70,000 visitors since its inauguration on May 23.  

The exhibition, which was aimed at disseminating information about government schemes and programmes, has earned a revenue of about ₹10 lakh through entry fee collected from visitors, said a press release.  

About 27 stalls were set up by various departments such as Information and Public Information, Revenue and Disaster Management, Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, School Education and Higher Education, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments.  

Government agencies such as Madurai City Corporation, Pollution Control Board, Aavin, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board have also put up stalls.  

Special camps were conducted by various departments to hear public grievances and resolve them.  

The exhibition would be open till July 6. Visitors can utilise the opportunity to learn about various State government schemes and programmes for the welfare of the public, the release added.  

