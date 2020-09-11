Government employees wait for medical reimbursement

Some of the government employees who paid for their COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals have not been reimbursed under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, said Tamil Nadu All Government Employees Federation.
Its representative S. Jayarajarajeswaran told The Hindu on Friday that at least six government employees and their family members who contracted COVID-19 were denied treatment at reputed private hospitals in Madurai unless they paid money upfront even after they produced identity cards and documents to show eligibility under the CMCHS. Later the hospitals did not file for claims too.
K. Chinnaponnu, a village health nurse, who contracted COVID-19 recently, said government employees were putting themselves at risk every day and working long hours to ensure that public service goes uninterrupted. “I still have body ache and exhaustion. Since I was treated at Government Rajaji Hospital, fortunately I was saved from the mental trauma of paying huge bills in a private hospital. But some of my colleagues who opted to get treatment at private hospitals have accumulated debts and are in deep trouble. The district administration must take stern action against those private hospitals that have not filed the insurance claims of the employees in accordance with the government order,” she said.
A public health official said they will receive written complaints from the affected employees on Monday and take action on them.
