Employees in government offices took a pledge to uphold social justice to mark the birth anniversary of social reformer and Dravidar Kazhagam founder ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy at the Collectorate near here.

District Revenue Officer V. Latha administered the oath and the officials undertook a pledge to follow the principles of self-respect, rationalism, brotherhood, equality, humanitarianism and social justice.