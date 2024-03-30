Government employees take out election awareness rally

March 30, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MADURAI

Government employees of various departments on Saturday took out a motorcycle rally as part of the election awareness campaign to ensure cent per cent polling in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, Superintendent of Police B. K. Arvind, Additional Collector Monica Rana and revenue and police officials took out the rally from the Collectorate to the Agricultural College and Research Institute on Tiruchi-Madurai road.

The rally proceeded via Raja Muthiah Mandram, MGR bus stand at Mattuthavani and the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. More than 200 officials participated in the motorcycle rally.

Later, Ms. Monica Rana pasted election awareness stickers on gas cylinders that were to be delivered to households in the city. The officials also held placards with the message ‘My vote not for sale’.

Earlier this week, Ms. Sangeetha sent postcards to residents with the message ‘My Vote My Right’. The district administration identified areas which recorded low voter turnout in the previous elections and in order to create awareness of the importance of voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, postcards were sent to the voters with the message urging them to exercise their franchise.

As part of the campaign, stickers on election awareness have also been pasted on TNSTC buses, autorickshaws and ATMs. The election awareness messages are also being played on TNSTC buses.

