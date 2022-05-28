Government employees stage protest

Joining the nationwide protest, members of Madurai District Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Union along with various employees’ forums staged a demonstration near Madurai Collectorate on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association’s State general secretary M.P. Murugaiyan called for implementation of a charter of their demands for the welfare of government employees.

Their demands included scrapping of the New Pension Scheme, New Education Policy, National Monetisation Pipeline and dissolving the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.

The protestors demanded disbursal of the 3% increase in Dearness Allowance, revoking of the suspended surrender and encashment of earned leave, provident fund, etc.

“More than 3.50 lakh people, including workers of noon meals and anganwadis, revenue village assistants, rural librarians, computer operators, nurses engaged by by the Medical Regulatory Board (MRB) should be brought into regular scale of pay,” said K Neethiraja, district secretary of TNGEA.

He called for filling up vacancies in government offices and stopping the practice of outsourcing daily wage workers through contractors.

The protestors urged the government to stop privatising public sector undertakings, including the railways, life insurance, banking, telecommunications and airways sectors.

The decision to hold a nationwide protest was taken during the 17th national conference of the All India State Government Employees Federation held in April in Bihar, said Mr. Neethiraja.