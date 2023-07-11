HamberMenu
Government employees stage protest in Madurai

July 11, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Government employees staging a a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday.

Government employees staging a a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Tamil Nadu State government employees on Tuesday staged a demonstration in Madurai urging the government to fulfil the demands of the employees.

The employees urged the State government to scrap the new pension scheme and implement the old pension scheme and demanded that vacancies to various posts be filled and to implement regular time scale pay. Recruitment through the outsourcing method should stop, they said. The members sought service regularisation.

They urged the government to consider the 41-month period of suspension of road employees as a work period. The State should revoke the suspended periodical surrender of earned leave and implement a regular time scale pay for anganwadi workers, assistants at village revenue offices, librarians and nurses, they said.

