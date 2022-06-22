Government employees press for charter of demands

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association (TNGEA) along with various associations of government departments held a campaign pressing for a 10-point charter of demands here on Wednesday.

As part of the five-day State-wide campaign, members held campaigns on the third day in the district in front of 12 government offices including Corporation, Collectorate, Madurai Medical College, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, State Highways Department, ESI Hospital in Thathaneri etc as well as in seven places across the district–Melur, Peraiyur, Thirmangalam, Vadipatti, Alanganallur etc.

The protesters pressed for a 10-point charter of demands which included scrapping of the New Pension Scheme, said K. Neethiraja, district secretary, TNGEA.

They also demanded sanctioning of 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) with effect from January 1, 2022. “Due to the surging prices of fuel, gas and essential goods, providing DA will help government staff to run their families smoothly,” said Mr Neethiraja.

They sought revoking of the suspended surrender and encashment of earned leaves and implementing standard time scale pay.

“Our main demand to the State is to fill over 4 lakh vacancies and abandon outsourcing of temporary, contractual and daily wage labour. How else does the State plan to make the many schemes they introduce to reach the people at the lowest strata if there are not adequate staff?,” he said.

This results in making government staff in most offices do overwork to cover up for the vacancies, which is unfair, he added.

TNGEA State-Vice President M. Selvarani, General Secretary A. Selvam, State Secretary Anna Kuberan, District president J. Moorthi and other State and district office bearers of various departmental associations were present.