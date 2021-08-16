Government employees, pensioners demand hike in dearness allowance

Members of Tamil Nadu Government All Department Pensioners Association protest in Virudhunagar on Monday.

Virudhunagar

16 August 2021 22:11 IST

The Tamil Nadu All Government Departments Pensioners Association, Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers’ Association (TNROA) and Tamil Nadu Government Employees' Association (TNGEA) on Monday staged demonstrations, urging the State government to implement 11% increase in dearness allowance (DA).

Virudhunagar TNROA unit district secretary G. Kannan said the State government had frozen DA since January 1, 2020. The Union government increased the D.A. to 28% with effect from July 1 and implemented it. However, the State government said that it could give the revised D.A. only from April 1, 2022.

“We stand to lose heavily due to this announcement,” said Mr. Kannan.

TNROA members wore demand badges.

The pensioners association staged a protest in front of the Collectorate pressing for the same demand.

Its district president V. Gurusamy said the Centre had frozen the D.A. in April 2020. However, it had restored it in July 2021. However, the State government had committed itself to implementing the D.A. hike only from April 2022.

Besides, the State government had increased the contribution of pensioners towards Family Security Scheme from ₹80 to ₹150 with effect from July. However, the assistance given to the family in the event of death of the pensioner had not been raised proportionately. “We want the government to increase the Family Security Scheme assistance to ₹1 lakh from ₹50,000,” he added.

The association also wanted the DMK government to implement the party’s poll promise of providing 20% additional pension to pensioners aged above 70 years. “Now, this benefit is extended in Tamil Nadu only to those pensioners aged above 80,” he said.

Meanwhile, TNGEA members staged demonstrations in over 20 locations in the district seeking increase in D.A. with immediate effect.

The association said that postponing the D.A. hike to April 1, 2022 would mean that the State government would deny five increments in dearness allowance. D.A. hike was not an assistance extended by the government, but a right earned by the employees through continuous struggle.