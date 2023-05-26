Government employees observe fast urging State to fulfil their demands

May 26, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association on Friday staged a demonstration in front of the Madurai Collectorate urging the government to fulfil its demands and observed a day long fast.

The association members called for the withdrawal of the new pension scheme and to restore the old pension scheme. They requested payment of withheld surrender of earned leave pay and timely hike in the dearness allowance. The members demanded that revenue village assistants be paid salary on a par with office assistants. Road construction workers should be given post-retirement pension benefits.

Highlighting the need for permanent employment for employees of the AIDS control programme and primary health centre staff, the association demanded 10 % salary hike for them. They advocated for better pay and incentives for overhead tank operators and sanitary workers.

The other demands included the establishment of an administrative tribunal, implementation of government employees’ medical insurance, withdrawal of the government order regarding outsourcing of government employment and increased house rent and urban allowances for employees in newly formed municipal corporations and urban areas.

The association also pushed for maternity leave and casual leave benefits for midday meal assistants and cook assistants, relaxation of rules for compassionate appointments, promotion of rural health nurses and ensuring permanent and periodical salary for health workers.