Government employees demand revival of Old Pension Scheme 

April 26, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association on Wednesday staged protests in front of government offices across the district, demanding revival of old pension scheme.

The protest, staged at the Collectorate, was led by its district secretary K. Needhiraja. They raised slogans to re-introduce the old pension scheme in keeping with the promise made by the DMK in its election manifesto.

“Despite the State launching the Defined Contributory Pension Scheme (DCPS) for its employees on April 1, 2003, it has still not joined the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and designated a fund manager in accordance with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act. The State has not had a clear-cut plan of action in this regard. It will only further affect around six lakh beneficiaries in the State. But our stance in scrapping the NPS still stands,” he said.

The protestors demanded that vacancies in Union and State government offices be filled up. They stressed on including the 41-month period of suspension of road employees as work period.

The State must revoke the suspended periodical surrender of earned leave and implement a regular time-scale of pay for over 3.5 lakh anganwadi workers, assistants at village revenue offices, librarians, and nurseswho were recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board.