Government employees demand revival of old pension scheme

TIRUNELVELI

Urging the State government to restore the old pension scheme, members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Associations’ Struggle Committee staged a road roko in front of the Collectorate here on Monday, following which the police detained 77 protestors, including 14 women.

Led by G. Jayachandraraja of the Committee, the protestors raised slogans to press their demand of reviving the old pension scheme while abolishing the new contributory pension scheme.

The protestors from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar districts said the new contributory pension scheme that replaced the old pension scheme on April 1, 2003 despite stiff resistance from the associations of government employees and the teachers should be abolished while reintroducing the old pension scheme.

Even though this demand was being pressed for 18 years and the committee appointed by the State government for examining the possibilities of reviving the old pension scheme had submitted its report to the government, nothing positive had happened all these years. Since the ruling DMK had promised in its manifesto for the Assembly elections of restoring the old pension scheme, it should be revived without further delay.

Moreover, the Tamil Nadu government, which had announced the Tasmac, selling liquor and ensuring thousands of crores of rupees revenue every year, of making loss, should table White Paper to prove this charge while regularising the services of Tasmac employees who had put in 18 years of service with consolidated pay. Those who demanded White Paper on TASMAC’s revenue and faced suspension from service should be reinstated, the protestors said.

The arrested government employees were released in the evening.