Government employees cannot claim particular post as matter of right: HC

When two posts carry equivalent scale of pay and are treated as equal categories under the Rules, government employees have no right to claim a particular post as a matter of right or choice, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that status cannot be claimed in government services while dismissing a batch of petitions that questioned the validity of the circular issued by the Joint Director of School Education.

Some petitioners were initially appointed as BT Assistants and some of them were promoted as BT Assistants from the post of Secondary Grade Teacher. The petitioners had passed the Deputy Inspector’s Test. They were qualified to be transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector of Schools which was an equal cadre of BT Assistant carrying identical scale of pay. Based on the test results, the BT Assistants were transferred and posted as Deputy Inspectors of Schools.

Subsequently, the Joint Director of School Education directed the Chief Educational Officer of the districts to transfer and post the Deputy Inspectors of Schools as BT Assistants. The circular was challenged by the petitioners.

The judge observed there are a number of administrative posts in government departments and such posts are filled up by virtue of certain qualifications and those employees are liable to be re-transferred to the interchangeable posts on administrative grounds or to provide an opportunity to other eligible candidates to get an opportunity to work in administrative posts.

“Even in the High Court, the Registrars are exercising administrative powers and they are in the cadre of District Judges. When they serve as Registrars in the High Court, they exercise administrative powers and they are liable to be re-transferred as District Judges for performing judicial works”, the judge said.

When the petitioners were appointed as BT Assistants and by virtue of passing departmental tests they were transferred and posted as Deputy Inspectors of Schools, several other BT Assistants were also qualified for holding the post of Deputy Inspector of Schools.

In the event of allowing the petitioners to continue in the post of Deputy Inspector of Schools for an indefinite period, then the opportunity of the other qualified BT Assistants to serve as Deputy Inspectors of Schools was denied. There was no reason for the court to interfere with the administrative transfer orders issued transferring the petitioners from the post of Deputy Inspector of Schools to BT Assistants, the court said.