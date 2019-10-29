Government doctors continue protest

Government doctors, who began their indefinite strike on Friday, continued their relay fast on Tuesday.

They demand time-bound promotion, pay hike, reservation of 50% of postgraduate seats for doctors serving in government hospitals and medical college hospitals.

Since the number of patients coming to the government hospitals and medical college hospitals had increased manifold over a decade due to free and advanced treatment, more posts should be sanctioned to hospitals based on inflow of patients, they said.

When three doctors continued their relay fast under a ‘shamiana’ erected on the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital premises for second day on Tuesday, Dean, TVMCH, S.M. Kannan told the doctors that temporary structures should not be erected for any agitation on the hospital premises. So, the police removed the ‘shamiana’ forcing the doctors to continue their protest under trees there.

In Thoothukudi, around 100 doctors staged A demonstration on the Government Medical College Hospital premises. Since A good number of doctors reported for duty, there was no major problem for the patients who came to the hospital for treatment. But, the situation may worsen as all the doctors have decided to participate in the 48-hour-long strike from Wednesday.