Government buses must pass through Valliyoor as commuters feel neglected

April 22, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

All the government buses bound for Nagercoil from Tirunelveli have been taking the bypass and neglecting Valliyoor bus stop, commuters have complained to the authorities in the State Transport Undertaking here on Saturday.

At least 31 State-owned buses, which operate from different depots in Madurai, Virudhunagar, Palani, Kumuli, Dindigul and Bodinayakkanur to Nagercoil do not use Valliyoor. As a result, the commuters were deprived of a hassle-free travelling to different destinations.

Many of the commuters in Valliyoor claimed that in 2010, the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had ordered the non-stop service buses to stop in towns like Valliyoor, Panagudi and Nanguneri. However, with more people using the government buses, the authorities have neglected the connecting towns/bus stops as the crew took to the highways.

On Sundays, buses bound for destinations like Tiruvannamalai and Chennai, which left from Nagercoil also neglected Valliyoor. Majority of the commuters had to go to Tirunelveli and then proceed, they pointed out and hoped the elected representatives took the issue with the government undertakings immediately.

Speaking to reporters, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Tirunelveli district president Chinnadurai, secretary M.A. Azad and treasurer Rajan said the State Speaker hailed from the region. Despite his presence, the State transport undertakings had not redressed the genuine grievances.

Apart from the loss in revenue to the treasury, the commuters were also put to untold hardships due to the nonchalant attitude of the authorities. They said that the bus crew should be instructed not to neglect Valliyoor and effective enforcement should be in place in the larger public interest, they added.

When contacted, a senior TNSTC official in Madurai division said that there were ample connectivity to both Nagercoil and Tirunelveli from Valliyoor. It is not correct to say that the buses neglected Valliyoor. There were deluxe buses connecting Tirunelveli and Nagercoil and that such direct or end-to-end services do not stop or pass through the towns, but operate directly from one end to another, he clarified and added that after examining the modalities, more number of buses would be directed to pass through Valliyoor.