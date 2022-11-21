Government aided school teachers stage demonstration 

November 21, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 21/11/2022: The government aided schools teaching and non teaching staffs staging a demonstration at Madurai Collectorate on Monday. Photo: Ashok R / The Hindu | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Hundreds of government aided school teachers staged a demonstration at the Madurai Collectorate on Monday urging the State government to fulfil their demands. Following the demonstration, they submitted a representation to the Collector.

Their main demand was to increase the number of educational districts in Madurai district to three. They complained that the total number of educational districts was reduced to two, Madurai and Melur.

Earlier, there were four educational districts. Therefore, either Tirumangalam or Usilampatti should be announced as an educational district for the benefit of the teaching and non-teaching staff, the members said.

The members complained that they were yet to receive their salary for the month of October and their Deepavali advance. The authorities should take steps to ensure that it was paid at the earliest, they said. They also urged the authorities to fill the vacancies in various posts.

Vacancies in non-teaching staff and other posts should not be filled through an outsourcing method and there should be a proper recruitment process, the members said.

