Government-aided school managements, teachers warn of protest against State government

Teachers of government-aided private schools addressing media persons in Tirunelveli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The managements and teachers of government-aided private schools have warned of protests against State Government after their demand for getting ‘appointment approval’ for the sanctioned posts has been rejected by the Department of School Education.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since the teachers appointed in all these posts sanctioned at least 30 years ago have excellent students strength against the mandatory strength of 1:40, the government should give appointment approval without further delay. If Department of School Education chooses to ignore our genuine demand, the managements and the teachers of government-aided private schools across Tamil Nadu are ready to take to streets to win our rights,” said Rev. Fr. S.M. John Kennedy, coordinator of Education Rights Protection Confederation.

As the first step, the confederation has planned to organise a demonstration in Palayamkottai on October 27 in which teachers working with the government-aided schools in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts will participate.

Addressing the reporters here on Tuesday, Fr. John Kennedy and Rev. Fr. Henry Jerome, Rector, St. Xavier’s Educational Institutions, Palayamkottai, said the teachers, who were appointed in the posts which were sanctioned by the Department of Education 50 years ago when it fell vacant five years ago, were not being given ‘appointment approval’ for reasons best known to the officials of Department of Education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of implementing the order given by Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on March 31, 2021 on giving appointment approval and sanctioning new posts based on students’ strength after considering the students admitted in English medium classes, the DMK Government went for an appeal in the Supreme Court against this order.

Rev. Fr. Jerome said the 7.50% reservation being given to the students of government schools in admission in medicine should be extended to the students of government-aided schools also if the State Government was really concerned about social justice.

“The government, which speaks a lot about social justice, should render justice to the students of government-aided schools without any partiality,” said Kanagaraj, State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Government Aided School Teachers’ Association.

He also said the discrimination being followed in giving the monthly assistance of ₹ 1,000 to the girl students, breakfast, scholarship etc., all being extended to the government school students while denying the same to the government-aided school students should go forthwith.

The participants of the meeting said they were ready to meet the Chief Minister to explain to him about their “genuine demands”.