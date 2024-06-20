Goripalayam flyover work: vehicular traffic to be diverted tomorrow

In view of commencement of construction of flyover works from Tamukkam to Goripalayam junction, traffic alterations to ease movement of vehicles in the city have been suggested by Madurai City police.

A pilot study is to be conducted by the police on Saturday (June 22) and the vehicle users are advised to adhere to the following traffic adjustments made in the forenoon:

Vehicles from MGR bus stand in Mattuthavani must go through KK Nagar Arch, KK Nagar 80 feet road, Aavin junction, Aasarithopu junction, Vaigai Vadakarai Road, Sellur roundabout and Thathaneri Main Road to reach Arapalayam.

Vehicles going through New Natham Road and Azhagarkoil Road to Arapalayam and Periyar bus stand should take the route through Outpost, District Court, KK Nagar Arch, KK Nagar 80 feet road, Aavin junction, Sathamangalam Road, Panagal Road, Goripalayam junction, AV bridge and then pass through Yanaikal.

There is no change of route for vehicles passing through Periyar bus stand and Sellur bridge to reach Goripalayam. They can stick to the regular route of Tamukkam, Gokhale Road, IOC roundabout to reach Natham, Azhagarkoil Road and MGR bus stand.

Further, in the afternoon on the same day, vehicles moving via Periyar bus stand and Sellur bridge to reach New Natham Road, Azhagarkoil Road and MGR bus stand must go through MM lodge, E2-E2 road, Arasan Bakery corner, Navaneethakrishnan Temple junction, Gokhale Road and IOC roundabout.

Similarly, vehicles from MGR bus stand, New Natham Road and Azhagarkoil Road must to take the right lane of the double road at Tamukkam junction and pass via North Gate Hotel and Goripalayam junction to reach AV bridge.