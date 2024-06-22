Goripalayam flyover work: Traffic police to submit report on pilot study of traffic alterations

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the announcement of Madurai city police on traffic adjustments at Goripalayam, barricades were placed to divert the traffic in the area on Saturday.

It is a pilot study for traffic alteration that has to be followed till the construction of the flyover from Tamukkam to Goripalayam junction is completed. The movement of vehicles on diverted routes and important junctions will be studied by the traffic police.

According to a traffic police officer, the study is being done to prevent congestion on Tamukkam road during the construction works, and important places in the city such as KK Nagar, Anna Nagar, Aavin junction, Government Rajaji Hospital have been studied to analyse and arrive upon an alternative route.

“We have identified heavy traffic in some of the areas like Aavin junction and Valluvar statue near district Collector office and the comprehended study by the police personnel would be submitted to the senior officials for their perusal,” police said.

