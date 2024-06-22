GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goripalayam flyover work: Traffic police to submit report on pilot study of traffic alterations

Published - June 22, 2024 08:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic diverted at Goripalayam in Madurai on Saturday.

Traffic diverted at Goripalayam in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

 

As per the announcement of Madurai city police on traffic adjustments at Goripalayam, barricades were placed to divert the traffic in the area on Saturday.  

It is a pilot study for traffic alteration that has to be followed till the construction of the flyover from Tamukkam to Goripalayam junction is completed. The movement of vehicles on diverted routes and important junctions will be studied by the traffic police. 

According to a traffic police officer, the study is being done to prevent congestion on Tamukkam road during the construction works, and important places in the city such as KK Nagar, Anna Nagar, Aavin junction, Government Rajaji Hospital have been studied to analyse and arrive upon an alternative route.  

“We have identified heavy traffic in some of the areas like Aavin junction and Valluvar statue near district Collector office and the comprehended study by the police personnel would be submitted to the senior officials for their perusal,” police said.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.