Gopi Shankar conferred Children’s Champion Award

February 25, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has conferred Children’s Champion Award on intersex activist Gopi Shankar.

In 2022, the Commission instituted the award to recognise individuals and institutions who champion the cause of children under education, justice, health, nutrition, sports and artistic expression categories.

As per the recommendation of the jury, which comprised eminent and accomplished individuals, the Commission decided to confer the award on Gopi Shankar as an individual making a difference to children’s lives in the Child Protection category.

The jury said it recommended the award to Gopi Shankar for his contributions in advocating the rights of infants born with diverse sex and gender characteristics. The award comprises ₹75,000, a certificate and a plaque. The award ceremony is scheduled for March 25 in Delhi.

Gopi Shankar said he was happy that the Delhi Government was honouring the cause.

