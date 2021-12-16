Former minister’s son detained under Goondas Act

16 December 2021 18:27 IST

The police have detained the son of former AIADMK minister S.T. Chellapandian under the Goondas Act after he was recently arrested for hijacking a cashew-laden lorry along with his associates.

When a container lorry with 16 tonnes of cashew worth ₹ 1.10 crore was going to Thoothukudi VOC Port from Killiyoor in Kanniyakumari district on November 26, it was intercepted by a car at Pottaloorani intersection. The occupants hijacked the lorry after thrashing driver V. Hari, 40, who alerted their agent in Thoothukudi. Following information, a police team tracked the lorry which was being taken towards Namakkal and detained it and the hijackers at Kaakkaneri near Namakkal within 10 hours.

The police arrested Gnanaraj Jebasingh, 30, son of Mr. Chellapandian, and his associates S. Vishnu Perumal, 26, of Bryant Nagar, K. Marimuthu, 30, of MGR Nagar, S. Manoharan, 36, of Mattakkadai, M. Pandi, 21, of Nesamoni Nagar, V. Senthil Murugan, 35, of Murappanaadu and T. Rajkumar, 26, of Military Line in Palayamkottai in connection with this incident.

As the police reportedly found that Gnanaraj Jebasingh was the mastermind behind this hijacking, he was detained under the Goondas Act on Thursday.