2 hunters detained under Goondas Act

Two persons, who were arrested recently for allegedly poaching wild animals with the fruits stuffed with explosives, have been detained under the Goondas Act.

Sources in the forest department said a special patrol team was rushed to the reserve forest near Karuppasamy Temple in Sivagiri Forest Range on September 29 last following information about poaching of wild animals by a team of hunters. When the team, led by Forest Range Officer T. Suresh, reached the spot, they nabbed four of the 7 hunters and seized their car as they had poached 3 spotted deer and a wild boar with the fruits stuffed with explosives.

They were identified as A. Madhan Raj, 23, K. Mahesh, 19, and Guruvaiah, 35, all hailing from Sundararajapuram in Rajapalayam taluk in Virudhunagar district, and Murugesan, 62 of Viswanathaperi near Sivagiri in Tenkasi district. They were remanded in judicial custody on being produced in the court.

As Madhan Raj and Mahesh were allegedly involved in a few more hunting cases in the past, Mr. Suresh recommended their detention under the Goondas Act. Subsequently, Collector S. Gopala Sundararaj ordered for their detention. The hunt is on to nab the remaining 3 persons, who have also been identified as habitual offenders and hunters.