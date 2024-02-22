GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Goods vehicle overturns, one killed and two injured

February 22, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CUMBUM

Srikrishna L 2193

An occupant of a goods vehicle was killed when the vehicle overturned at the 15th hairpin bend on Cumbum Mettu ghat road on Thursday.

Police said that the goods vehicle, which was carrying hay from Usilampatti to Cumbum Mettu, overturned on the ghat section claiming the life of an occupant. It is said that the vehicle was driven by Murugan of R R Nagar in Cumbum. He was accompanied by Nallathambi, 45, of Thathapankulam and Ramesh of Kombai.

When the vehicle neared the 15th hairpin bend, the engine suddenly stalled. In a bid to ensure that the vehicle did not go in the reverse direction, Nallathambi stepped out of the vehicle and tried to place a stone behind the rear tyre.

Even as he was standing behind, the vehicle continued to move backwards and toppled from the edge of the road, thus falling on top of Nallathambi. In the impact, he was crushed to death on the spot.

The other two occupants suffered injuries. On information, Cumbum North Police rushed to the spot and helped the two injured persons to get admitted in Cumbum Government Hospital.

Following the accident, vehicle movement on the ghat section was disrupted for about an hour. Further investigation is on.

