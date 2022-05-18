Goods train detained

THOOTHUKUDI

A goods train was detained by the agitated public for a while on Wednesday as its delayed arrival led to the closure of a manned level crossing for more than an hour.

When a goods train was going to Meelavittaan with the cargo loaded in the VOC Port on Wednesday morning, the manned level crossing at Madathur was closed at 9 a.m. Since goods train did not cross the manned level crossing even after 30 minutes, the agitated public, who were waiting on both sides of the manned level crossing in long queue, picked-up heated argument with the gatekeeper, who said he could open the gate only after the goods train crossed the point.

Even as this altercation was continuing, the goods train arrived at Madathur manned level crossing at 10.10 a.m.

Having lost patience as they had to wait there for more than an hour, the irate public, residents of P and T Colony, Murugesh Nagar and Madathur, along with Corporation councilors Esakki Raja and Kannan, blocked the goods train by squatting on the railway track.

On getting information about the detention of the goods train, Inspector of Railway Protection Force Kannan and Inspector of SIPCOT Police Station Shankar pacified the protestors with the assurance that they would inform the railway higher-ups about the unusual delay and ask them to avoid such unpleasant incidents in future, the agitators gave up the protest.