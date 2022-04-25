Goods train derails in Madurai

One set of wheels of an empty new modified goods (NMG) wagon derailed at a point at Koodal Nagar railway station here on Monday.

The rake, consisting of 25 NMG wagons and one bogie open military (BOM) support wagon, left Koodal Nagar at 12.35 pm for Madurai for carriage and wagon examination before loading tractors. Railway sources said the derailment of the NMG wagon occurred when it was being despatched from goods yard near Vaigai river.

The 25th bogie derailed at 12. 55 p.m. which detained Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express, which was already running late, at Madurai.