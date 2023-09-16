Goods shed opened at Theni railway station

September 16, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Theni

Southern Railway has opened a goods shed with loading and unloading facilities at Theni railway station.

The new facility will function from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the week. It is permitted to handle commodities and products except petroleum, oil, lubricants, coal and coke.

The goods shed, the 19th in Madurai division, has come up on more than 10,500 square metres. The concrete platform of the shed is 650 metres long and 16.20 metres wide. The facility can handle a rake of 42 covered wagons at a time, a statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goods line has direct reception and dispatch which facilitate independent movement of goods trains to/from the goods line.

A goods shed office, traders’ room and labourers’ rest room for both male and female are provided at the shed. A bitumen-surfaced approach road has been provided for easy access to the shed. Sufficient lighting arrangements, including high mast lamps, have been provided to equip the shed to handle night loading/unloading.

The goods shed has been linked with the Freight Operations Information System network of Indian Railways through the control office of Madurai Division to facilitate the online generation of railway receipts while booking of freights.

The goods shed platform and allied facilities have been created at a cost of ₹5 crore. The electrification of the shed will be completed along with the electrification of Madurai-Bodinayakkanur section, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT