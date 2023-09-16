HamberMenu
Goods shed opened at Theni railway station

September 16, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has opened a goods shed with loading and unloading facilities at Theni railway station.

The new facility will function from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the week. It is permitted to handle commodities and products except petroleum, oil, lubricants, coal and coke.

The goods shed, the 19th in Madurai division, has come up on more than 10,500 square metres. The concrete platform of the shed is 650 metres long and 16.20 metres wide.  The facility can handle a rake of 42 covered wagons at a time, a statement said.

The goods line has direct reception and dispatch  which facilitate independent movement of goods trains to/from the goods line.

A goods shed office, traders’ room and labourers’ rest room for both male and female are provided at the shed. A bitumen-surfaced approach road has been provided for easy access  to the shed. Sufficient lighting arrangements, including high mast lamps, have been provided to equip the shed to handle night loading/unloading.

The goods shed has been linked with the Freight Operations Information System network of Indian Railways through the control office of Madurai Division to facilitate the online generation of railway receipts while booking of freights.

The goods shed platform and allied facilities have been created at a cost of ₹5 crore. The electrification of the shed will be completed along  with the electrification of Madurai-Bodinayakkanur section, the statement said.

