Goods destroyed in fire at electrical shop in Sivakasi

February 02, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

Electrical fittings stocked in an electrical shop here went up in flames following a fire accident reported in the early hours of Thursday.

While Fire and Rescue Services personnel, led by Sivakasi Station Fire Officer, R. Venkatesan, rushed to the spot near Sivakasi Bus Stand at around 1.30 a.m., fire had spread to all four floors, including basement and groundfloor.

Later, seven fire tenders from all the fire stations in Virudhunagar district, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Vembakottai, Rajapalayam and Srivilliputtur, fought for hours to put out the flames.

With only one entry into the shop, the firemen had to break the windows open to spray water.

Besides, the burning of huge stock of plastic goods which led to thick smoke emanating from the building posed a tough challenge to the firemen.

Additional water tankers were pressed into service. The fire was put out only after the day break.

However, as a precautionary measure, firemen remained at the spot till afternoon as minor sparks were reported in the building frequently.

Deputy Director of Fire and Rescue Services, Madurai, Vijayakumar, District Fire Officer, Vivekanandan, were present during the prolonged fire-fighting.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.