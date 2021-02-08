Good turnout of IX, XI students in Madurai

Schools maintain physical distancing norms, offer counselling

There was a good turnout of students of Classes IX and XI in most schools in Madurai district on Monday when they reopened with necessary safety precautions after a gap of around 11 months.

The schools have been functioning for students of Classes X and XII since January 19.

District Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan said that most of the schools recorded over 80% attendance for Classes IX and XI on Monday. “Only three schools in the district have classes for Classes IX and XI on alternate days due to some constraints,” he said.

Aruna M. Visvessvar, Senior Principal and Correspondent of Adhyapana School, said that circles were drawn from the school gate to ensure compliance with personal distancing norms.

S. Christopher Jeyaseelan, Headmaster of Government Higher Secondary School at A. Vallalapatti, said that only up to 25 students were accommodated in each classroom. “Since the sixth, seventh and the eighth standard classrooms are empty, we accommodated the students of Classes IX to XII in these classrooms in compliance with physical distancing norms,” he said.

Ms. Aruna Visvessvar said that additional sections were introduced for each standard to avoid crowding in classrooms. “Lunch break for standards was allowed at different times to avoid crowding of restrooms,” she said.

Counselling sessions were conducted for students of Classes IX and XI on Monday, said Mr. Jeyaseelan. “Since the students attended schools after a gap of nearly 11 months, it was essential to focus on their mental well-being,” he added.